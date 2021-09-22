Home Technology New feature in search engine Google

New feature in search engine Google

Sep 22, 2021 0 Comments
New feature in search engine Google

Popular search engine Google. Now Google is the most important way to know the unknown. Search engines now deliver any information in the palm of your hand in a matter of minutes. This time the company brought an important update to that search engine.

Google also provides information on the results of searching for a topic. The result for this option is named about.

This option has already been launched in the United States.

The option about results can be found on the right side of the Google search engine. In other words, after searching for something, the results that come up are visible on the right side of the option.

According to Google, this feature allows users to get specific information about a topic without doing additional searches. This feature is available on desktop and mobile. Basically, after searching a topic on Google, the results that come out will give detailed information about the results or detailed information about that website.

How to get the result option?

First you need to google and search for specific topics. The result that follows is found one at a time on the top right of the three points. Clicking on the three dots will reveal detailed information about the results. Some important information about the decision-making website can be found in the decision-making option.

(Dhaka Times / 22 September / AZ)

See also  Two large pieces of space debris almost collided with Earth - P.G.R.

You May Also Like

Latest Marathi News

Vodafone-Idea offers customers the opportunity to win smartphones, laptops, bikes; Check out what’s on offer – Marathi News | Vodafone Idea brings new offers to get T20 fan rewards from September 20th to October 15th

WhatsApp features new features in Gold and sets it apart from the original green version

WhatsApp features new features in Gold and sets it apart from the original green version

What distinguishes WhatsApp Gold? Get WhatsApp Gold Easily On Android And iPhone Phones

What distinguishes WhatsApp Gold? Get WhatsApp Gold Easily On Android And iPhone Phones

Click here to download the original Subway Surfers game for PC for free

Were Bill Gates and Steve Jobs so angry with each other? - Life

Were Bill Gates and Steve Jobs so angry with each other? – Life

What can you do with this feature

What can you do with this feature

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *