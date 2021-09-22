Home Top News Macron and Biden compromised like a phone call

Sep 22, 2021 0 Comments
Diplomacy

Six days after the announcement of the ACCUS agreement, which caused a serious diplomatic crisis between Paris and Washington, the French and US presidents finally spoke on the phone on Wednesday. They also plan to start “detailed consultations” and see each other next month.

This is the most anticipated phone call of the week. In Elysee, however, by the diplomatic-press microcosm of Kwai d’Orsay and Paris. Early in the afternoon, the beginning of the conversation between Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden about the submarine crisis, the French government spokesman Gabriel Atoll appeared in a good place on one of several websites. Of our colleagues, Parisian To Figaro And Europe 1 from BFM TV.

On the contrary, as a sign of the gap between the United States and France on this issue, not only time, but no major American media echoed it, and did not want to live on the massive influx of Mexican borders or two large Haitian immigrants on appointments on the agenda of the US president this Wednesday: A Virtual on the Global Struggle Against Covid-19 Summit, during which Joe Biden was to be formalized Emmanuel Macron Joe Bidentats-Younis Australia Boris Johnson

