Leonardo DiCaprio is investing in a Dutch artificial meat company

Sep 22, 2021 0 Comments
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is investing in the Dutch company Mosa Meet, which has developed the technology to grow meat instead of slaughtering animals. American farms see meat as a solution to climate change because it emits less greenhouse gases than livestock. DiCaprio invests in the Israeli company Alef Farms, which also works on farmed meat.

Both companies have not disclosed the amount of Oscar winner’s investment in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms. DiCaprio has long been committed to the fight against climate change. Raising and killing cows, pigs and other animals for meat is a major source of greenhouse gases. The actor hopes that by changing this he can create climate gains.

From a few animal cells

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

