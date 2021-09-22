Leonardo DiCaprio is investing in a Dutch artificial meat company

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is investing in the Dutch company Mosa Meet, which has developed the technology to grow meat instead of slaughtering animals. American farms see meat as a solution to climate change because it emits less greenhouse gases than livestock. DiCaprio invests in the Israeli company Alef Farms, which also works on farmed meat.

Both companies have not disclosed the amount of Oscar winner’s investment in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms. DiCaprio has long been committed to the fight against climate change. Raising and killing cows, pigs and other animals for meat is a major source of greenhouse gases. The actor hopes that by changing this he can create climate gains.

From a few animal cells

“One of the best ways to combat climate change is to change our diet.”, He says. “While solving some of the pressing problems in today’s industrial beef production, Masa meat and alep farms offer new ways to meet global beef demand.”, Mr. DiCaprio explains, 46.

Founded in 2016, Mosa Mead is a spin-off of Maastricht University. The company makes beef from a few animal cells, which are then fed to grow meat. Researcher Mark Post, co-founder of the company, earned a name in 2013 when he introduced the world’s first breed burger. At that time, it would cost another 250,000 euros to produce. The goal now is to create cultured burgers at affordable prices for consumers.

Moss meat has raised about மில்லியன் 82 million equally in capital in various investment rounds. Other well-known investors include Jitsey Croyne, senior executive at food distribution company Just Eat Takeaway, and Nutrico, a fish and animal feed manufacturer.