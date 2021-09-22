Juan Soto did not pay enough attention

Although he is unlikely to win MVP’s honor in the National League, due to the misery of his team, among others, Juan Choto needs more attention than he currently receives.

In fact, the Washington Nationals outfielder has been around since the start of this campaign.461 and an OPS.

And it wasn’t yesterday, he was the most successful in last year’s compressed season. Not to mention his new season in 2018 when he was 19 years old.

Since the start of the 2020 season, Juan Sodo has topped the batting average (.324), on-base percentage (.468), OPS (1.039), and WOBA (.433). Why is no one talking about this? pic.twitter.com/6OLcf6AOnG – Jared Carabis (ாரJarrett_Carabis) September 21, 2021

You have to go back to Ted Williams in 1941 to find a hitter who achieved more than Battle Choto at just 22 years old. It’s nothing.

Early in his career, Choto hit the small white ball with power. Its average output speed is 92.8 MPH and it is increasing year by year. But that’s not all, because his batting discipline makes him more than a strong hitter.

Despite this, we hear less about Choto than other MLP stars Fernando Tottis Jr., Shoaib Otani and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. However, it is more like “swag” like the three mentioned above and some more. In addition, he likes to play ball.

Whatever the reason, big league baseball players need to find a way to get ahead of Choto’s talent.