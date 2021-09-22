Home Entertainment Haryana Grande asks for deportation order

Sep 22, 2021 0 Comments
Haryana Grande has asked American justice to prevent a man from approaching her. In documents obtained by The Plast, the singer describes the evening when the individual went to his home.

Last month, DMZ pulled out a knife in front of its bodyguards and announced that someone had been arrested outside the singer’s Hollywood Hills home.

According to legal documents obtained by The Plast, the U.S. star has now filed a restraining order with a Los Angeles County High Court judge, whose lawyers say the man has been trying to approach her for the past seven months and has been branded “big” in front of members of her security team while she was at home on September 9 (21). Hunting knife “.

“I was informed that my security team had told him to leave the area. At about 10:20 that evening, when I was at my house, I was informed that he had been spotted near my house again. Haryana Grande said she threatened with a knife, including telling my defense: “I’m going to kill you and her.” After the trial, I was informed that (he) had been arrested by Los Angeles police. “

Popstar demanded that the eviction order protect her family members, including her husband Dalton Gomes.

