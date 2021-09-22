American Football: The NFL will host a test camp in London

The NFL is hosting an international test camp for 50 athletes from 14 countries in London in October.

The event will be designed after the annual screening session hosted by the NFL in Indianapolis. The goal is to find international athletes with the skills and abilities to make a place for themselves on a league club list.

The camp will take place on October 12 at the Tottenham Club Grounds.

Athletes will be invited from Great Britain, Germany, Belgium, New Zealand, France, Nigeria, Austria, Slovakia, Italy, Switzerland, Japan, Finland, Sweden and Hungary.

These athletes will be evaluated for eligibility for the NFL International Development Program, which has produced players such as Buffalo Bills defensive end Efe Obada, New England Patriots center-back Jacob Johnson and Washington club’s tight Summis Reyes.

Some athletes who stand alone on this Assessment Day will be invited to train in the United States for a period of three months. After this period the team will be reduced again and a few will be appointed to the NFL list in preparation for the 2022 season.

The league hosted similar events in Australia, in 2018, and in Germany, in 2019. Another test-camp will be held in Mexico in October for athletes who are unable to travel to London due to restrictions related to the cove. 19.

