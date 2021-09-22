As Black Friday and the Christmas holidays approach, the U.S. company announces it will temporarily hire 12,000 people by the end of this year. A registration number.

The U.S. company announced on Wednesday that Amazon plans to hire 12,000 seasonal employees in France as a high point in online consumption and commerce to finish work. Much more than last season’s recruitment campaign.

“Amazon’s French logistics network is set to fill vacancies, including distribution centers, sorting centers and local distribution agencies,” it said, noting that its staff will reach 14,500 employees on “permanent contracts.”

“Employees who join Amazon during the holidays will play a key role in making orders, packing and shipping,” says Amazon, which was further accelerated by health restrictions on the Covit-19 epidemic and physical businesses. .

In early September, the company said it wanted to employ 55,000 people in office positions (human resources, marketing, technology) in the United States, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The onset of infection.

By the end of 2020, Amazon had 1.3 million employees worldwide.