At first, members of the team who were on a tour of the site thought it was a rusty impulse, but a study at the museum revealed that it was not a man-made tool, but the remains of an antiquity. Penguins
Researchers estimate that the giant penguin is about 140 cm tall. The old animal had long legs and a large crane.
The largest penguin today is the Imperial Penguin, which is underwater reaching a height of 120 cm. The researchers added. Because the ancient penguins were thinner than the creatures that live today.
Researchers also say that ancient penguins’ long legs helped them swim faster and could sink deeper. “The discovery of the fossil penguin by nature-educated children reminds us of the importance of inspiring future generations to become protectors,” said Daniel Thomas, of the University of Maasai, one of the authors of the science paper on the invention.