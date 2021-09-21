What distinguishes WhatsApp Gold? Get WhatsApp Gold Easily On Android And iPhone Phones

WhatsApp Gold is a search app for lovers and favorites, the most popular chat application in the world, WhatsApp, where many new versions of WhatsApp were launched under the name WhatsApp Gold, and the newer versions have many features that are remarkably appreciated.

Gold WhatsApp

WhatsApp Gold is nothing more than a modified version of the official WhatsApp, but with many features that address the shortcomings of the regular WhatsApp, and there is no doubt that WhatsApp Gold has seen the highest ratings, especially since WhatsApp appeared first in 2009 in the world.

Reasons to distinguish WhatsApp Gold

WhatsApp Gold has been a huge success since its introduction, so its name has topped various search engines because it is truly unique, and its advantages include the following:

Millions of users agree that this is a safe application.

WhatsApp Gold allows you to send 100 pictures at a time, of course it is not available in traditional WhatsApp, it only sends 30 pictures.

WhatsApp Gold has a new beautiful emoji.

You can download it on iPhone.

Allows conference call option.

WhatsApp can prevent gold photos or videos from appearing in your mobile device gallery.

You can prevent it from appearing when you write.

You can view posts without the blue check mark appearing.

Steps to Get WhatsApp Gold

Downloading WhatsApp Gold is very easy and you can get it with the following steps:

First you need to enable the install option from unknown sources in the settings of your mobile device.

Gold WhatsApp name searched by Google Chrome browser.

Click the option to download the app.

Install the app after downloading.

Enter the phone number you want the application to work on, you can enter 3 phone numbers.

WhatsApp Gold is a unique application that is universally popular with users, but we warn that personal data is unsupported and insecure as it contains too much data.