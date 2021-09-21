Vodafone-Idea offers customers the opportunity to win smartphones, laptops, bikes; Check out what’s on offer – Marathi News | Vodafone Idea brings new offers to get T20 fan rewards from September 20th to October 15th

HighlightsIn the wake of IPL 2021, the company has come up with new offers for its customers. This offer is valid from September 20th to October 15th.

The love of Indians for cricket has become world famous. The rest of the matches of IPL 2021 started on Sunday. In this context VodafoneIdea (Vodafone-Idea) has launched the second edition of ‘Play Along’ for its customers. In the meantime, the company is offering its customers the chance to win many exciting rewards between September 20th and October 15th.

The company has announced to watch, play and win the T20 exclusively on its Vi app. Vi users have the opportunity to play alone or with people they know. Apart from this, customers can win attractive prizes in 30 live contests lasting 26 days. Users will have the opportunity to win some prizes each day without bumper prizes. VodafoneIdea Disney + Hotstar has signed a contract for the tournament. This will allow Vodafone Idea customers to watch IPL matches.

Vi ‘Play’ concept

Vi ‘Play Along’ is available for prepaid and postpaid customers. You need to register once from the Vi App Home. To this end, daily challenges are presented based on the scheduled matches of the day. In it, you have to answer some questions like who will win the toss, which team will win the match and how many runs will be scored in the next over. Meanwhile, the name of the winner will be announced after the end of the daily competition. It also has the opportunity to enjoy a holiday in Dubai with smartphones, laptops, iPods, sports bikes and daily gifts.

