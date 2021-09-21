Scientists reveal the reasons why Mars is uninhabitable

New research indicates livelihoods Tuesday May be affected by its reduced size and scarcity Water. Such an invention may challenge various efforts Space agency Mars looks to land on the surface.

The LandAs we know it today, it depends on the element that is essential for the creation of humanity: water. Without her, there is no way to survive. There is an example of its importance with the early history of Mars.

Although Earth and Mars seemed very difficult millions of years ago, there were a lot of similarities. One of the properties they shared was the liquid water that covered its surface. However, as time went on, the red planet lost it. To date the reasons for this loss are not clear enough.

In recent times, aerospace companies have been interested in finding out what happened to the water supplied to Mars since the 1980s – Meteors– It was said to be a water-filled planet.

Viking Orbiter spacecraft NASA And, more recently, Rovers Curiosity And Perseverance On land, they produced dramatic images of Martian landscapes lined by river valleys and flood canals.

Also read: Diligent Awesome pictures left in the first 100 days on Mars

A new trial, from University of Washington (United States), Proposes a reason to unravel the mystery: Mars may be too small to hold much water.

The study, published in Processes of the National Academy of SciencesMars proposes a reason to differ from Earth’s “blue marble”, which is somehow called the “twin” planet.

“The fate of Mars was decided from the beginning,” he said. Kun WanG, Assistant Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences at the University Center for Arts and Sciences.

“The size of the rocky planets is likely to be a threshold in the requirements for enough water to allow for more massive habitat and plate tectonics than Mars,” the lead author of the study noted.

For the new study, Wang and his colleagues used standard isotopes of the organ Potassium (Q) To estimate the presence, distribution and abundance of turbulent components in different planetary bodies.

Previously, researchers studied the formation using the potassium tracing method Luna.

Wang and his team measured the potassium isotope systems of 20 Mars meteorites. “Eureka Warning!” Results published in show that Mars lost more potassium and other turbulence than Earth when it formed.

However, the red planet retains more turbulence than the moon and direction Asteroid 4-VestaTwo celestial bodies much smaller and drier than Earth and Mars.

The researchers found a well-defined relationship between body size and the potassium isotopic composition.

Also read: Latest news from Mars, diligently

“Mars meteorites are the only models to study the chemical composition of Mars,” Wang said.

“It is undeniable that there was liquid water on the surface of Mars, but it is difficult to calculate the total amount of water on Mars only by remote sensing and rover studies,” he admitted.

The researcher explained that before his study, there were already several models for the total water content of Mars. Some of them insist that the first Mars was wetter than Earth: “We don’t think it’s like that,” he said.

“This study emphasizes that the planets have sufficient limits, but there is not much water to create a habitable surface environment,” said Glas Mesker from the Center for Space and Life at the University of Bern in Switzerland. Co-author of the study.

In conclusion, Wang said that for planets that are within habitable zones, the size of the planet must be taken into account Extraterrestrials Indicated and it can support life with high probability.

“In terms of size and mass, we now know whether an exoplanet is a candidate for life because the size of the first-line determining factor in sustaining turmoil,” he said.

Worm