Frenchman from London, you know Cornwall?

Our suggestions – Cornwall County attracts its coveted with turquoise and emerald waters, its wild beach not yet slightly exploited by man and its true Celtic culture.

In the context of Covid 19, with travel restrictions constantly changing, it is a good idea to research your country of departure. But England is full of wonderful landscapes. Cornwall is a good example. This area, compared to Brittany, gives us comfort as we wait to return to our home country.

Going to Cornwall

Cornwall is a district in southwestern Great Britain. It takes about 5 hours and 30 minutes to reach St. Ives by train from London to Paddington station. But the ideal car to stay in Cornwall is the car to go between the fishing villages and the emerald water-filled coves.

It is one of the counties of England, where the Celtic identity is most notable, with its own culture and its own language, Cornish, in which we find similarities with Breton. Although we were still in English lands, when we visited Cornwall, we quickly reached A.C.