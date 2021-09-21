“Cinema Strongiado – Director’s Cut” video available worldwide for a limited time on demand – Marseille News

After the successful global theatrical release, Release of Trafalgar And Anthem Entertainment Sunday, October 10 from 9pm to 11:59 pm ET, Rush Fans around the world can watch “Rush: Cinema Strongiado – Director’s Cut” At home, on request. Visit www.cinemastrangiato.com for more information and to access for $ 15.

“Rush: Cinema Strongiado – Director’s Cut” “Holy Trinity of Rock” (Gaddy Lee, Alex Lifeson And Neil Beard) And their 40 years “Animated Images” Via an alternative ‘director cut’ of the 2019 film that will give viewers a special preview “R40 and live”, With an updated set including new additions of bonus tracks “A Little Success” And “Red Barcetta”, As good “Cygnus X-1” / “Story so far” With DanielThe last masterpiece of the drum solo was recorded. Includes songs like Extra Favorites “Alive”, “Near the heart”, “Subsections” And “Tom Sawyer” As well as behind-the-scenes moments and honest shots from the editing room floor. The director’s cut also includes sound selection shows from fan preferences “Jacob Ladder”, Exclusive interviews Tom Morello, Billy Gorgon, Taylor Hawkins, Producer Nick Rasculinex, The boys in the trailer park, Violinist Jonathan Dinglage, And more surprises.

Friday, October 1 at 9 pm ET, Rashkan Fans will be provided with a live virtual “Interactive Watch Party” to tune in and discuss when the film is screened online. Ticket buyers for Night Out will retain access to the content for the duration of the VOD window, but only those who signed in during the October 1 live event will be able to participate in the chat.

“We are happy to bring ‘Rush: Cinema Strongiado – Directors Cut’ In homes Rush Fans around the world following his recent box office success, ”he said Kimberly Frooh, Release of Trafalgar Content Acquisition Please. “This is the first time the film has been released in so many countries where a theatrical event is not possible and it gives fans around the world the opportunity to see it together.”

When it comes to theaters around the world, “Rush: Cinema Strongiado – Director’s Cut” Ranked 4th overall at the North American box office on September 9; Ranked # 2 per day on average in North America DisneyOf “Shang-ci” And “The Legend of the Ten Rings”; And was ranked 5th at the UK box office.

Rush Singer / bassist Gaddy Lee I said 93.3 WMMR About the radio station “Strongiado Cinema”: “It’s a way of celebrating based on what it is ‘R40’ Turned in the direction of the big screen. Many of the things that fans might have seen in that video, take concert shots, but it does add a few twists – there are sound check scenes, there are songs that people haven’t seen and haven’t been released, and there are interviews with various blah-blah-blah-ing musicians about us. [Laughs] So in that sense I think the purpose of the registration company is only to create something you can’t stay at home. Go to a place with like-minded others Rush Fans and celebrates the final tour.

Pear He died in January 2020 in Santa Monica, California, after a three-year battle with cleoplastoma, an acute form of brain cancer. He is 67 years old.

RushThe last show took place on August 1, 2015 at the Los Angeles Forum. Pear At the time he said he wanted to retire when he could still play well, as well as spend more time at home with his young daughter.

Lee And guitarist Alex Lifeson That has been said many times Rush I will not do a show if all three musicians do not agree to participate. They don’t play like that Rush Without Pear Since joining the group in 1974.

