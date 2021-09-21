Home World According to Charles Michael, “disbelief” from the United States

According to Charles Michael, “disbelief” from the United States

Sep 21, 2021 0 Comments
According to Charles Michael, "disbelief" from the United States


By Sudinpo with Belka

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel of Belgium, on Monday denounced the United States’ “distrust” in the submarine crisis that angered France.

He told reporters that the EU had told Washington “try to better understand the motives behind the announcement of a strategic partnership between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, because it is incomprehensible.” In New York on the edge of the General Assembly.

The Belgian Foreign Minister, Sophie Wilmes, commented on the crisis that is severely affecting Paris. The announcement of the “AUKUS” defense alliance between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom, as a result of which the contract for the delivery of French submarines (from the Navy Group) to Canberra was dropped by the “Liberal.” Commented.

See also  Woman dies of two different types of COVID ... Will another crisis come? - Finance

You May Also Like

Houses, thousands of evacuees and the river over 1,000 C were destroyed

Houses, thousands of evacuees and the river over 1,000 C were destroyed

Delhi-style education is now available in Zilla Parishad schools as well

裝修奇則｜上海「紙片樓」最薄位置僅20厘米 角落單位缺廚廁走廊煮飯

Decorative odds | Shanghai “Paper House” in a thin layer only 20 cm corner kitchen, bathroom, no sidewalk for cooking-sky news-house-house

Submarine crisis: Australia expresses frustration with understanding France, France accuses US and Australia of lying and British opportunism | France News

Submarine crisis: Australia expresses frustration with understanding France, France accuses US and Australia of lying and British opportunism | France News

"Chef of Kings" reveals King Salman's favorite dishes and what he cooked for Sultan Kaboos

“Chef of Kings” reveals King Salman’s favorite dishes and what he cooked for Sultan Kaboos

AUKUS: US-Australia "friendly attack" on France - counter-attack with Paris on agreement with India | The world

AUKUS: US-Australia “friendly attack” on France – counter-attack with Paris on agreement with India | The world

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *