According to Charles Michael, “disbelief” from the United States

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel of Belgium, on Monday denounced the United States’ “distrust” in the submarine crisis that angered France.

He told reporters that the EU had told Washington “try to better understand the motives behind the announcement of a strategic partnership between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, because it is incomprehensible.” In New York on the edge of the General Assembly.

The Belgian Foreign Minister, Sophie Wilmes, commented on the crisis that is severely affecting Paris. The announcement of the “AUKUS” defense alliance between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom, as a result of which the contract for the delivery of French submarines (from the Navy Group) to Canberra was dropped by the “Liberal.” Commented.