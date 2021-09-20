What can you do with this feature

WhatsApp comes with multiple device access feature for its beta users. Multi-Device Beta is an opt-in program that allows you to access the latest version of WhatsApp via the web, desktop and portal. With this new feature, WhatsApp will allow its beta users to access WhatsApp on four devices simultaneously. This may include browsers and other devices. But no other phone is accessible. This feature allows WhatsApp to access other connected devices even if the main device does not have an internet connection. If the original device is not accessible for 14 days, the other connected devices will be automatically logged out.

WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business Beta Users can access this multiple device by updating the latest version of WhatsApp Beta on their Android and iPhone, but this feature is only for specific countries. WhatsApp said in a blog post that WhatsApp is going to bring this multi-device access beta to all users around the world very soon.

What can you not do on the connected device?

There are many things you cannot do with multiple device access. You have to take care of them. This includes not being able to see the direct location of your acquaintances. And you can not chat. There are many things you can not access from your device for groups you call from the desktop or WhatsApp web. This includes many issues, including joining and viewing.

Users can not call anyone directly from the connected device using the oldest version of WhatsApp on their phone. Multiple device access feature No need to make calls from the portal or WhatsApp desktop to the connected device. You will not be able to access the WhatsApp accounts on the portal until multiple devices are included in the beta. WhatsApp business account holders cannot add any official name to the feature that accesses multiple devices.

