Home Technology What can you do with this feature

What can you do with this feature

Sep 20, 2021 0 Comments
What can you do with this feature

If the original device is not accessible for 14 days, the other connected devices will be automatically logged out.

WhatsApp comes with multiple device access feature for its beta users. Multi-Device Beta is an opt-in program that allows you to access the latest version of WhatsApp via the web, desktop and portal. With this new feature, WhatsApp will allow its beta users to access WhatsApp on four devices simultaneously. This may include browsers and other devices. But no other phone is accessible. This feature allows WhatsApp to access other connected devices even if the main device does not have an internet connection. If the original device is not accessible for 14 days, the other connected devices will be automatically logged out.

WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business Beta Users can access this multiple device by updating the latest version of WhatsApp Beta on their Android and iPhone, but this feature is only for specific countries. WhatsApp said in a blog post that WhatsApp is going to bring this multi-device access beta to all users around the world very soon.

What can you not do on the connected device?

There are many things you cannot do with multiple device access. You have to take care of them. This includes not being able to see the direct location of your acquaintances. And you can not chat. There are many things you can not access from your device for groups you call from the desktop or WhatsApp web. This includes many issues, including joining and viewing.

See also  BMW M2 Traction Racing E46 M3 and E36 M3, all with manual gearbox

Users can not call anyone directly from the connected device using the oldest version of WhatsApp on their phone. Multiple device access feature No need to make calls from the portal or WhatsApp desktop to the connected device. You will not be able to access the WhatsApp accounts on the portal until multiple devices are included in the beta. WhatsApp business account holders cannot add any official name to the feature that accesses multiple devices.

Indian Express Bungalow now In the telegram, Continue reading

You May Also Like

Cocseti: Internet and Mass Media: Lenta.ru

Cocseti: Internet and Mass Media: Lenta.ru

Apple unpacked the iPhone 13 with something else

Apple unpacked the iPhone 13 with something else

Hue PC Messenger has introduced a chat called "Anti-Phishing", which allows users to identify unsafe websites in 5 seconds!

Hue PC Messenger has introduced a chat called “Anti-Phishing”, which allows users to identify unsafe websites in 5 seconds!

Older smartphones and why? Differences between iPhone and Android

Older smartphones and why? Differences between iPhone and Android

"Journalist Peter Verlinton's iPhone Hacked With Pegasus" | Multimedia

“Journalist Peter Verlinton’s iPhone Hacked With Pegasus” | Multimedia

WhatsApp Plus 17.20 | How to upgrade to version 17.40 | APK | Applications | Download Smartphone | nnda | nnni | Game-game

WhatsApp Plus 17.20 | How to upgrade to version 17.40 | APK | Applications | Download Smartphone | nnda | nnni | Game-game

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *