They surprise a black hole that swallows a star 800 million light years away • Trends21

Astronomers have captured an intermediate black hole that swallows a cluster star associated with a lenticular galaxy about 800 million light-years away. This phenomenon made it possible to measure its mass and rotation, and to test various hypotheses about dark matter.

A study conducted at the University of Arizona in the United States was able to measure the key parameters of an intermediate black hole when feeding it to a star: by specifying its mass and its rotation, scientists can make progress in such areas as the formation of supermassive blacks or properties of dark matter at the center of the galaxy.

The moment a black hole swallows a star, it forms what astronomers call itWave disruption phenomenon. Star removal is the ability to reduce the combined brightness of all stars that are part of the black hole’s host galaxy, along with the eruption of radiation.

In particular, when a star comes too close to the black hole, gravitational forces create intense waves, “trapping” the star and creating gas currents that lead to a catastrophic event. In the event of this wave disruption, large amounts of energy are released, in some cases obscuring the galaxy.

The importance of intermediate black holes

Using X-rays, American astronomers analyzed a tidal event called the J2150 to make the first measurements of the mass and rotation of the black hole at the event. This black hole has a specific type: a Intermediate mass black hole. They are hard to find, but they hide important data about the creation of the universe.

The Intermediate black holes They range in mass from 100 to 1 million solar masses. They are significantly larger than stellar black holes, but smaller than supermassive black holes. In the example examined, the protagonist can be confirmed to be an intermediate black hole, with an extraordinary opportunity to observe hidden events and without further explanation.

One step Press Release, How many real intermediate black holes are better handled, will help determine the principles for their formation Supermassive black holes They are perfect. For example, one of them is supermassive black holes located at the heart of galaxies formed from the fusion of several intermediate black holes.

Mass and twist

In the framework of new research published in The Astrophysical Journal, scientists determined Intermediate black hole The mass in question is approximately 10,000 solar masses. The Supermassive black holesOn the other hand, they are 1 million to 10 billion times larger than our sun.

On the other hand, the Method measurement This will allow black hole researchers to test hypotheses about its nature Dark matter, Which is believed to make up most things in the universe. The dark matter contains element particles that have not yet been found in laboratory tests. Candidates have hypothetical particles called ultralight bosons.

Mass, spin, and ultralight boson controls from the intermediate-mass black hole at 3XMM J215022.4-0551 in the event of a tidal disorder. Sixiang Wen, Peter G. Jonker, Nicholas C. Stone and Ann I. Jabludof. The Astrophysical Journal (2021). DOI: https: //doi.org/10.3847/1538-4357/ac00b5

Photo: The chart shows a stream of glowing matter from a star that crashed as it was eaten by a miraculous black hole. The feeding black hole is surrounded by a ring of dust. Supermassive black holes located at the center of galaxies are believed to be made up of many intermediate black holes, but it is necessary to know more about these intermediate mass black holes to test this theory. Credit: NASA / JBL-Caltech.