England – PL (J5): Declining Tottenham take on Chelsea in the London derby.

Tottenham Chelsea on Sunday for the 5th day of the English Premier League. Conflict between two teams with different goals.

Tottenham’s ambition against Chelsea this afternoon is to win to stay alive in the league. Spurs have already managed to dominate at 1- Manchester City, a strong opponent on the first day this season. But Nuno Esperido Santo’s team has major injuries.

Christian Romero, Giovanni Lo Celso and Davinson Sanchez have all been ruled out of the club’s last two games due to isolation in Croatia in violation of Premier League rules to go to South America. Last Thursday, Spurs also lost Steven Bergwign and Lucas Maraw due to injury. Despite Sun Hyung-min already having calf problems, Tottenham coach Nuno is left without options for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Chelsea.

They are coming against Chelsea, who are aiming to take the lead in the English league. Thomas Tuchel can count on his luxury striker Romelu Lukaku to achieve this goal. This London Derby is played at GMT at 3:30 pm at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.