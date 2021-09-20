Delhi-style education is now available in Zilla Parishad schools as well



Mumbai: Revenue and Rural Development Minister Abdul Sattar is trying to provide better education in Zilla Parishad schools in the state. As part of this, Minister of State Sattar stressed that students from rural areas should be educated like Delhi Corporation schools. He also sent a proposal to the Rural Development Department in this regard. Following that, the Rural Development Department set up a study group of seven experts to study the educational activities in Delhi. He expressed satisfaction over the success of the Sattar initiative. Minister of State Sattar believes that students from rural areas should get good English medium education in Zilla Parishad schools.

In today’s competitive era, students in rural areas also need to get all the latest education in the world with advanced technology. All the schools under the Corporation of Delhi have undergone major changes and improvements over time to improve the quality of education. The technology of teaching students in these schools, facilities for students and teachers, student ethics and discipline, and teaching methods of teachers will be studied in detail and reported to the State Government.

The Rural Development Department has set up a study group of seven experts to study the education system of Delhi Corporation schools. Aurangabad Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Nilesh Katne, Aurangabad Zilla Parishad Education Officer Dr. B. B. Sawan, Retired Special Auditor Co-operative Society r. S. Sheikh, Kasinath Patil, Associate Editor, Bardapur, Board Education Officer, Rahata Panchayat Samiti, Ahmednagar District, Jagan, Jagan Surase, Associate Teacher, Shiloh, Varur Taluka, Rangabad District, and Sunilsi Sibet, Principal, Vodka, Konha, Aurangabad District.