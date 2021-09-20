Decorative odds | Shanghai “Paper House” in a thin layer only 20 cm corner kitchen, bathroom, no sidewalk for cooking-sky news-house-house

As China’s first-tier city, Shanghai’s bustling streets of Nanjing are bustling, but one of them is the building outside the box. Its appearance is “triangular and octagonal.” There is also a brick with a narrow end about 20 cm wide. At a certain angle, the whole building is thin. Like a piece of paper, its unique appearance attracts many to “check-in” like a “net celebrity building”.

Residents in the corners of about 40 buildings are very embarrassed

It is understood that this “paper building” was built in the 1930s. The building is very old. It was actually used as an office at the beginning of construction. Later it was converted into a residential building. There are about 40 houses in the building, some of which have been inhabited for over 40 years and have long been accustomed to the different layout of the building.

A major landscape media interviewed Ms. Cheng, who lives at the end of the paper building. The unit is approximately 210 square feet. The room is furnished with common furniture such as refrigerators and sofas, but has walls on both sides to match the shape of the building. Ms. Cheng set up a small room in the corner of the unit and ordered a triangular cabinet to be stored.

See also Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin strongly condemned the Texas case to overturn the election results.

The unit does not have a kitchen and toilet but has 3 floors. The major renovation was completely renovated 10 years ago

When Ms. Zheng first came to this paper building unit in the 1980s, she was initially dissatisfied with the unit’s strange structure and the layout of the kitchen without toilets. However, she later noticed that one of the walls had three terraces in a row. The terrain and daylight were optimal, so she bought a flat under half-promotion and half-in, in which she lived for 40 years.

Since the unit initially lacked a kitchen and toilet, Ms. Cheng was accustomed to cooking in the public space on the porch of the building and would get a shower from neighbors. From ordinary people, she can finally meet her daily needs for about 10 years. Earlier, Ms. Cheng made a “major alignment” to her unit. On the one hand, she added and converted a terrace in the corner for storage. Three terraces separately. One was added with pumping and shower equipment to convert it into a bathroom, and the other was connected to a faucet for a laundry and vegetable laundry room. The other becomes a storage room, where life is finally “self-sufficient”,

“Close the door, it’s like enjoying a small world of my own; walking outside is like going back to the time I lived in a shelter 30 years ago.”

See also Hariri, in response to the Lebanese President: The news has come ... we ask God

The new renovation of the old district is expected to improve the lives of residents

After the renovation, Ms. Cheng’s flat finally came into effect, but the “buildings built of paper” were always too old, the water supply problems of many apartments had not been solved for many years, and the living conditions were even worse. It is reported that the local government will carry out “old renovation” (similar to the reconstruction of the old district) in the area where the paper building is located. The second consultation is scheduled for October this year. Residents of the building are expected to begin a new life under the renovation and reconstruction of the building.

