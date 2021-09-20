Commenter to pre-immigrant status or immigration status

Our suggestions – UK authorities have granted permanent residency status to EU and their family members residing in the UK. Lee Figaro It gives you the procedure you need to follow to get it.

Through Brexit, Europeans who arrived before December 31, 2020, had to apply for a special status to live, work and benefit from the health system on British soil. People living in the UK for less than 5 years were only able to obtain “pre-immigration status” which is considered a temporary status. But after 5 years, they can apply for “immigration status” and thus become permanent residents. But how to go from one to another? Lee Figaro explains.

Immigration status and immigration status before the son of Barguay transgender?

Since it is only valid for 5 years, the pre-determined level is a risk level for a certain period of time. Having not been in the country for more than two years, the holder loses his rights. Hence the importance of converting this pre-settlement status to immigration status, which is equivalent to permanent residency status. However, minor disadvantage: even if they are established, the holder may lose their rights if they are not more than 5 years old.