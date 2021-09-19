The Woolly Month Resurrection Project receives $ 15 million in support

Many believe that our future lies in space, where people will one day live in the entire solar system.
Armed with knowledge, some scientists want to bring back ancient animals. The question arises, which we know very well from Jurassic Park: Do you want to do something if you can?
Space exploration has now led to technology that defines our daily lives. What can we learn from the possible success or failure of reviving living things?
It’s a subtle balance – and as we’ve learned, life finds its way.
Back to the future
The goal is to use genetic engineering to create a living hybrid of elephant and mammoth that look like wool mammoth. Proponents of the project hope the monsters can help restore the Arctic tundra ecosystem and protect the endangered Asian elephant, a close relative of the woolly mammoth.
This bold plan is fraught with ethical concerns. Some scholars question whether we know how to do this – the essence of such a commitment is great. But the idea of approaching a once extinct creature is confusing.
We are a family
If you have ever wondered what our stone age ancestors wore, think of Flintstones furs. The real proof was less when people started wearing clothes.
Researchers have discovered skeletal tools used to process animal fur in a cave in Morocco. These artifacts date from 90,000 to 120,000 years ago, and may be the oldest alternative source of clothing in archeological records.
Neanderthals are likely to struggle with cold temperatures, but at the time the climate on the Atlantic coast of Morocco was mild.
Despite the attraction
The group includes a self-made millionaire, a cancer survivor, an educator and a Lockheed Martin employee. The crew will fall on a Florida beach on Saturday.
With the usual short space travel like jumping in an airplane, SpaceX hopes to be the first of many similar cruises that will shape the future.
Will turn green
There are no quick fixes to these problems, but researchers are solving them creatively.
Scientists have been training pots to combat the environmental impact of animal waste. Yes cows.
A long time ago
Ancient discoveries allow us to understand various creatures that lived earlier than humans, and sometimes even to see their behavior.
Findings
You will not believe with your eyes:
Don’t forget to see the full harvest moon on Monday night.