OMSZ: This will only be in memory of the heat wave early next week

On Monday Sunny seasons are possible in the Northeast. At the same time, as it moves southwest and south, the cloud becomes denser and more closed, and the probability of prolonged rain increases. The clouds may begin to clear somewhat in the second half of the day, but of course only from the afternoon to the evening. Occasional northeasterly winds. The lowest nighttime temperatures in the Northeast and East are 5 to 11 degrees, and often 10 to 13 degrees elsewhere. The maximum temperature can range from 13 to 21 degrees, followed by a maximum of 15 degrees Celsius in cloudy, humid terrain.

Tuesday At night it continues to tear, the clouds fall, and during the day there is already an overall, sunny weather. Significant rainfall is unlikely, with occasional light rain in most northeastern districts. The northeast wind sometimes comes to life. The lowest night temperature is usually 6 to 11 degrees, but in low cloudy, cold places it can be as high as 2.5 degrees. The peak is expected to be 15 to 20 degrees.

On Wednesday Different sizes and thicknesses of clouds, we can expect several hours of sunlight. Significant rainfall is unlikely. Fog and fog spots may occur at dawn. The northeast wind sometimes comes to life. The lowest night temperature is usually 6 to 11 degrees, but in cold-prone areas it can be as high as 2.5 degrees. In the afternoon, the air warms up to 14 to 20 degrees.