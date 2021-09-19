NFL Week 2 Weather Updates: Heat and rain make a luxurious start, affecting stay results

The weather last week did not have a serious impact on the games, but there are some worrying areas in the NFL Week 2 weather forecast. Again, the temperature seems to be very high in a few places, but that is not the problem. Rain for the Broncos-Jaguars, Falcons-Buccaneers, Titans-Seahawks and Lions-Packers can give fantasy football owners a break when making their initial, sitting decisions. With help Roto Grinders Meteorologist Kevin RothWe & # 39; ve got the weather updates you need to know before you finish your fantastic schedule.

NFL Week 2 Weather Updates

Broncos @ Jaguars. There is a 50-70% chance of rain during the competition, but even if the rain is somewhat light they will be very humid in the mid-80s temperatures. This can create slippery conditions, which can affect efficiency. Takes football and defensive back breaks. Overall, we think you should not worry too much if the forecast is not too threatening as the kick-off approaches.

Falcons @ Boucaniers. The prognosis for this is similar to that of the Broncos-Jaguars. Our advice is the same, especially since there are so many “definitely” players in it. Don’t worry about Calvin Ridley, Antonio Brown, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Kronkowski or Kyle Pitts.

Titans @ Seahawks. Temperatures for this project will be in the upper 50s / 60s, so it will not stick like the Florida Games, but the rain will be everywhere. This is good news for the powerful full-back Chris Carson and Derrick Henry, but no need to worry about the must-have WR DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett or AJ Brown.

Lions @ Packers. Rain and wind speeds of up to 12 mph will be 60% in Lambo on Monday evening. The Lions have only two qualified players to start with (DJ Hawkinson and D’Andre Swift), so the weather won’t affect them (until slippery conditions make Swift’s sore waist worse). The Packers have more and more new players, and current predictions are not afraid to worry about them because of the game.

