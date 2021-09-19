“Chef of Kings” reveals King Salman’s favorite dishes and what he cooked for Sultan Kaboos

Dr. Thewib al-Qadri, nicknamed the “Cook of Kings”, revealed the most important dishes desired by kings, especially the guardian of King Salman of the two holy mosques.

And because he wanted to prepare the food of the famous kings of Saudi Arabia and the rulers of other countries, the Saudi “Al-Ekbariya” channel revealed to him the main dishes that kings, especially King Salman wanted.

While hosting 120 shows on the “Al-Ekbariya” channel, the “Chef of Kings” revealed the favorite dishes of Saudi King Salman, in addition to the late King Fahad and King Abdullah.

Asked about the most important personalities he cooked, al-Qadri said: “I cooked for King Fahad, King Abdullah, King Salman, former US President Barack Obama and Sultan Qaboos.”

King Fahad and King Abdullah preferred Hejazi dishes from Medina, Mecca and Jeddah, while Salman preferred King foods: Formosa, Mendo, Al-Yammash, Kabli rice, Bukhari rice and all Hijazi dishes.

The late Sultan of Oman, Sultan Qaboos bin Syed, mentioned that he was asked for an Omani dish, especially called “kampori”.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments through Google News