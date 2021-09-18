Volt line! Last minute: “slave” analogy from France to England! – News

“Slave” analogy from France to England!

French Foreign Minister Clement Bonn released a statement after meeting with EU Commission President Ursula van der Leyne on France’s readiness to take over the EU presidency.

Peon noted that the EU would ensure its independence in the field of defense by developing strategic autonomy, noting that the EU should invest more in the field of defense, especially cyber security.

Australia’s agreement with the United States and the United Kingdom

Minister Peon described Australia’s agreement with the United States and the United Kingdom as a “grave breach of trust from Australia” by canceling the submarine program with France, which has been in place since 2016, and said the situation had damaged the trust relationship and other agreements with Canberra were being questioned.

“England accepted slavery”

Commenting on the US attitude of “America will always give them priority”, Peon also used the phrase “with the enslavement that our British neighbors left the EU and were accepted into the US fur shop”.

“We must act as Europeans and strengthen our capabilities in the field of strategic autonomy and security,” Bean said. Said.

France was withdrawn from the treaty

A new security partnership called AUKUS was established at an online press conference by US President Joe Biden with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on September 16, in which context the US and UK share nuclear-powered submarine technology with Australia.

The cost of the project is $ 90 billion

Following the introduction of the AUKUS agreement, Australia announced that it had halted its offensive submarine program with France since 2015, which was initially reported to be $ 43 billion, then increased to $ 90 billion and caused controversy in the country.

Responding to the situation, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defense Minister Florence Barley announced that the Australian government’s decision to suspend the submarine project with France and agree to build a nuclear submarine with the United States was anti-cooperative.

France with two ambassadors

Finally, on the orders of President Emmanuel Macron, France hastily recalled its ambassadors to Canberra and Washington for consultation.