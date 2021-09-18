Three Chinese astronauts have returned from space travel – the world

Chinese officials have announced that their mission with the Shenzhou-12 human team was a complete success, the Chinese Media Group (CMG) said today.

The Shenzhou-12 return capsule landed safely in a predetermined area of ​​the port of Tangfeng, located in the autonomous region of Inner Mongolia in northern China.

Three Chinese astronauts or principals, Ni Heisheng, Liu Booming and Tang Hongpo, are in good condition.

Launched on June 17, the captains of the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft entered the base space of the Chinese space station Djengkong Tianhe, thus becoming the first citizen of the Chinese space station.

During the three months of life in orbit many missions were successfully completed.

All equipment, such as next-generation space cases and machine tools and other support facilities, have proven to be successful, and technologies such as fast automatic docking and docking have laid a vital foundation for future unmanned missions.

Huang Weipen, chief designer of the Chinese space center, told CMG that the three principals would spend some time in isolation to ensure health due to the traditionally weakened immune system after a long stay in space.