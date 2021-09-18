Home Science Three Chinese astronauts have returned from space travel – the world

Three Chinese astronauts have returned from space travel – the world

Sep 18, 2021 0 Comments
Three Chinese astronauts have returned from space travel - the world

Chinese officials have announced that their mission with the Shenzhou-12 human team was a complete success, the Chinese Media Group (CMG) said today.

The Shenzhou-12 return capsule landed safely in a predetermined area of ​​the port of Tangfeng, located in the autonomous region of Inner Mongolia in northern China.

Three Chinese astronauts or principals, Ni Heisheng, Liu Booming and Tang Hongpo, are in good condition.

Launched on June 17, the captains of the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft entered the base space of the Chinese space station Djengkong Tianhe, thus becoming the first citizen of the Chinese space station.

During the three months of life in orbit many missions were successfully completed.

All equipment, such as next-generation space cases and machine tools and other support facilities, have proven to be successful, and technologies such as fast automatic docking and docking have laid a vital foundation for future unmanned missions.

Huang Weipen, chief designer of the Chinese space center, told CMG that the three principals would spend some time in isolation to ensure health due to the traditionally weakened immune system after a long stay in space.

See also  International team of scientists explores the interior of Mars for the first time | United States

You May Also Like

Elm Company announces vacancies

Elm Company announces vacancies

Strange “time crystals” created on quantum computers can change physics forever-scientific study-cnBeta.COM

Open the clip. The second meteorite collided with Jupiter. Early morning 14 September.

Days when temperatures crossed 50 degrees Celsius doubled

Days when temperatures crossed 50 degrees Celsius doubled

51 percent computer science seat

51 percent computer science seat

அமீரக விண்வெளி வீரர்களுக்கு கார்கோ விண்கலத்தை ‘ரோபோ' கரம் கொண்டு கட்டுப்படுத்தும் பயிற்சி

Training to control a cargo spacecraft with a robot arm; For US astronauts, offered at NASA || Training for American astronauts to control a cargo spacecraft with a ‘robot’ arm

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *