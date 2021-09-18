MLP | Seattle to host All-Star Games in 2023

(Seattle) When the Seattle Mariners started on their way to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, the goal was 2024 or later.

Tim Booth

Associated Press

Earlier this year, when the team was asked if Major League Baseball 2023 was possible, the Mariners slipped into second gear.

Major Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said on Thursday, “With some changes, the 2023 season has become more viable.

The Mariners were unveiled as hosts for the 2023 All-Star Games on Thursday. The Seattle team has already hosted the event in 1979, Kingdom and 2001, at Safeco Field.

Twenty-two years later, the mid-season classic is now back in T-Mobile Park.

“I hope the 2023 All-Star Game will give us the opportunity to celebrate the whole region,” Stanton said. I think you will agree that there is no more beautiful place in mid-summer in the United States than Seattle. ”

While Seattle welcomes the best players from the Majors, the All-Star Games will be the third year in a row in the western part of the country.

This year, the All-Star Game was moved from Atlanta to Denver due to discrimination law passed in Georgia. Dodger Stadium will host the classic show in 2022, which was scheduled to take place in 2020, but the Covid-19 epidemic forced the game to be canceled.

The Mariners auction was led by senior vice president Randy Adamac, who has been with 44 companies in his 45 seasons.

Adomac said 2023 was part of the initial conversation, but initially said “some pieces of the puzzle are out of place.” Other discussions raised the 2027 to celebrate the team’s 50th anniversary.

Major League Baseball talked about 2023 earlier this year, but Adam said booking hotels was a more complex task.

“Everything has collapsed in recent months and today we are with the game,” he said.

The Mariners have partnered with First & Cole, which runs Lumen Field, where the Seahawks, NFL and Saunders play in the MLS. The stadium and surrounding areas will be used for activities with fans.