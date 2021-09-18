Home Top News Australia won again against South Africa in the Rugby Championship

Australia won again against South Africa in the Rugby Championship

Sep 18, 2021 0 Comments
Australia won again against South Africa in the Rugby Championship

In the first game against the Foxes, the Australians made only one attempt and largely relied on Quad Cooper’s start. This time, they were very offensive and rewarded four attempts. Arrived after the first 10 minutes, thanks to center Len Ikita (5-0). For a few seconds, South Africa were reduced to 14, with Faff de Klerk (volunteer forward) after the yellow card.

Ten minutes later, the same Ikitav scored twice and flattened again on the opponent’s goal (12-3, 21st). But, thanks to a penalty from Hendrey Pollard, Springbox was in the game at intervals (15-12).

Swinton borders on exclusion

Following a yellow card on third-seeded Lachlan Swindon (33rd), Australia dropped. The Australian player initially received a red for violent contact with third-order Duan Vermilon. But the referee changed his mind, believing that Swindon had hit his opponent in the shoulder first.

However, Australia paid for the suspension. At 14 in the opening minutes of the second half, Wallabies center could not stop Lucanyo from scoring. For the first time in the tournament (17-15, 42nd) Fox was in the lead.

Chroypet’s double, Dubo’s beautiful gesture

However, the Australians came back 10 minutes later with a Cooper penalty (51st). They then escaped from the score on two attempts by winger Marica Koroypette (62nd and 68th). On his first attempt, he was given a nice pass made under the arm by Taniela Dubo on the pole (See below).

South Africa was overthrown. With an excellent Australian selection, they took advantage of this victory and took the rankings against their opponent. Fox is second in the rugby championship, but only one point ahead of Australia.

See also  An investigation to find out whether pollution was the cause of a young woman's death

After two clear setbacks against the All Blocks, it was back on track. He will try to stabilize against Argentina next Saturday, while the South Africans will now face the New Zealand players at the helm of the tournament.

You May Also Like

Paris does not see how Australia can be “trusted,” the foreign secretary for European affairs promises

Paris does not see how Australia can be “trusted,” the foreign secretary for European affairs promises

Australia is scheduled to play a Test match against Japan on October 23

Australia is scheduled to play a Test match against Japan on October 23

The first "Anne Frank" center opened in North America. - Israel Valley

The first “Anne Frank” center opened in North America. – Israel Valley

Paris did not see how to "trust" Canberra

Paris did not see how to “trust” Canberra

Besancon. Journey to Latin America with Atma Band Emiya

Besancon. Journey to Latin America with Atma Band Emiya

Indo-Pacific: Caledonian Vice President Philip Gomez says Australia's decision is "a major military, economic and political mess"

Indo-Pacific: Caledonian Vice President Philip Gomez says Australia’s decision is “a major military, economic and political mess”

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *