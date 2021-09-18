Australia won again against South Africa in the Rugby Championship

In the first game against the Foxes, the Australians made only one attempt and largely relied on Quad Cooper’s start. This time, they were very offensive and rewarded four attempts. Arrived after the first 10 minutes, thanks to center Len Ikita (5-0). For a few seconds, South Africa were reduced to 14, with Faff de Klerk (volunteer forward) after the yellow card.
Ten minutes later, the same Ikitav scored twice and flattened again on the opponent’s goal (12-3, 21st). But, thanks to a penalty from Hendrey Pollard, Springbox was in the game at intervals (15-12).
Swinton borders on exclusion
Following a yellow card on third-seeded Lachlan Swindon (33rd), Australia dropped. The Australian player initially received a red for violent contact with third-order Duan Vermilon. But the referee changed his mind, believing that Swindon had hit his opponent in the shoulder first.
However, Australia paid for the suspension. At 14 in the opening minutes of the second half, Wallabies center could not stop Lucanyo from scoring. For the first time in the tournament (17-15, 42nd) Fox was in the lead.
Chroypet’s double, Dubo’s beautiful gesture
However, the Australians came back 10 minutes later with a Cooper penalty (51st). They then escaped from the score on two attempts by winger Marica Koroypette (62nd and 68th). On his first attempt, he was given a nice pass made under the arm by Taniela Dubo on the pole (See below).
South Africa was overthrown. With an excellent Australian selection, they took advantage of this victory and took the rankings against their opponent. Fox is second in the rugby championship, but only one point ahead of Australia.
After two clear setbacks against the All Blocks, it was back on track. He will try to stabilize against Argentina next Saturday, while the South Africans will now face the New Zealand players at the helm of the tournament.