Australia is scheduled to play a Test match against Japan on October 23

⁇ As a team, we are well aware of the importance of this tournament because it will be almost two years since Japan last played international rugby in our quarterfinals. World Cup final (The Covid 19 epidemic prevented all migration for almost two years), Joseph said. Playing a Test match against a quality team from Australia on home soil is the most important opportunity to reunite with our fans and the Japanese public after the 2019 World Cup victory. ⁇