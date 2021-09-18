Home Top News Australia is scheduled to play a Test match against Japan on October 23

Australia is scheduled to play a Test match against Japan on October 23

Sep 18, 2021 0 Comments
Australia is scheduled to play a Test match against Japan on October 23

The Australians will travel to Great Britain for three Tests against Scotland, England and Wales in November. The Japanese face Ireland, Portugal and Scotland. During the last meeting between the two selections, in November 2017 at Yokohama, the Wallabies won by a landslide (63-30).

First Test match in Japan after the World Cup

Australian coach Dave Rennie said his Japanese boss New Zealand’s Jamie Joseph had formed a team. Strong “who” Creates an exciting and fast game style . ⁇ We have to constantly face this type of game. So it is an important game to prepare ourselves for the next World Cup to be held in France. (Fall 2023). “

“The most important opportunity to reunite with our fans”

Jamie Joseph, Japan coach

As a team, we are well aware of the importance of this tournament because it will be almost two years since Japan last played international rugby in our quarterfinals. World Cup final (The Covid 19 epidemic prevented all migration for almost two years), Joseph said. Playing a Test match against a quality team from Australia on home soil is the most important opportunity to reunite with our fans and the Japanese public after the 2019 World Cup victory.

See also  Delhi Seeks Rs 5 Billion From Center To Pay Employees Amid Pandemic

You May Also Like

The first "Anne Frank" center opened in North America. - Israel Valley

The first “Anne Frank” center opened in North America. – Israel Valley

Paris did not see how to "trust" Canberra

Paris did not see how to “trust” Canberra

Besancon. Journey to Latin America with Atma Band Emiya

Besancon. Journey to Latin America with Atma Band Emiya

Indo-Pacific: Caledonian Vice President Philip Gomez says Australia's decision is "a major military, economic and political mess"

Indo-Pacific: Caledonian Vice President Philip Gomez says Australia’s decision is “a major military, economic and political mess”

Three lessons of the alliance between Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom

Three lessons of the alliance between Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom

Sycas Hospitality opens fourth company in London

Sycas Hospitality opens fourth company in London

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *