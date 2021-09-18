Australia is scheduled to play a Test match against Japan on October 23

The Australians will travel to Great Britain for three Tests against Scotland, England and Wales in November. The Japanese face Ireland, Portugal and Scotland. During the last meeting between the two selections, in November 2017 at Yokohama, the Wallabies won by a landslide (63-30).
First Test match in Japan after the World Cup
Australian coach Dave Rennie said his Japanese boss New Zealand’s Jamie Joseph had formed a team. Strong “who” Creates an exciting and fast game style . ⁇ We have to constantly face this type of game. So it is an important game to prepare ourselves for the next World Cup to be held in France. (Fall 2023). “
“The most important opportunity to reunite with our fans”
⁇ As a team, we are well aware of the importance of this tournament because it will be almost two years since Japan last played international rugby in our quarterfinals. World Cup final (The Covid 19 epidemic prevented all migration for almost two years), Joseph said. Playing a Test match against a quality team from Australia on home soil is the most important opportunity to reunite with our fans and the Japanese public after the 2019 World Cup victory. ⁇