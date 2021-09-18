Home World Americans are selling their constitution: it has been auctioned off for $ 15-20 million – news from sources

Americans are selling their constitution: it has been auctioned off for $ 15-20 million – news from sources

Sep 18, 2021 0 Comments
Americans are selling their constitution: it has been auctioned off for $ 15-20 million - news from sources

Sotheby’s auction house said Friday that a rare original copy of the U.S. Constitution, approved in Philadelphia on September 17, 1787, will soon be auctioned off in New York for $ 15 million to $ 20 million.

As of Sunday, it reveals a personal collection of documents from the US Constitution of 1776-1789 of Sotheby’s Revolutionary period, including the famous Constitution Charter signed in Philadelphia by the “founding fathers” of the United States, including George Washington, Benjamin Franklin and James. Madison

According to Selby Kiefer, an expert on Sotheby’s manuscripts and old books, it was “the first printed copy of the American Constitution, probably printed on the evening of September 16, 1787.”

This document is “very rare” because only “known 11 copies” of the printed “500” remain, Kiefer explained to Agerpres.ro during the 234th anniversary of the US Constitution.

The constitutional text, which begins with the famous formula, “We, the people of the United States, create the most appropriate trade union (…) mandate and establish this Constitution for the United States,” was evaluated by Sotheby’s. 15 to 20 million dollars and will be put up for auction at the end of November.

Sotheby’s has chosen to expose this set of American constitutional history at a time when the country is experiencing a tense and polarized political situation. It was organized by supporters of the former president ahead of a rally scheduled for Saturday in Washington Donald Trump In support of protesters arrested for participating in the January 6 congressional attack – casualties

See also  Fishing boat washed up in Japan after 10 years lost in tsunami | Japan disaster

You May Also Like

France recalls US and Australian ambassadors over security deal

France recalls US and Australian ambassadors over security deal

One nurse gave salt instead of the vaccine, and now it is being reimbursed to 10,000 people

One nurse gave salt instead of the vaccine, and now it is being reimbursed to 10,000 people

La base des troncs a été recouverte de feuilles d’aluminium.

California – Redwoods covered with aluminum for fire protection

Single Post

“We need to share monthly distribution details”, (ohms)

Václav Havel's first bench in Latin America was released in Peru

Václav Havel’s first bench in Latin America was released in Peru

VIDEO: SpaceX lanza al espacio la primera misión con una tripulación totalmente civil

Video: SpaceX begins its first voyage into space with an entire civilian crew

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *