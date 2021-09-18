Americans are selling their constitution: it has been auctioned off for $ 15-20 million – news from sources

Sotheby’s auction house said Friday that a rare original copy of the U.S. Constitution, approved in Philadelphia on September 17, 1787, will soon be auctioned off in New York for $ 15 million to $ 20 million.

As of Sunday, it reveals a personal collection of documents from the US Constitution of 1776-1789 of Sotheby’s Revolutionary period, including the famous Constitution Charter signed in Philadelphia by the “founding fathers” of the United States, including George Washington, Benjamin Franklin and James. Madison

According to Selby Kiefer, an expert on Sotheby’s manuscripts and old books, it was “the first printed copy of the American Constitution, probably printed on the evening of September 16, 1787.”

This document is “very rare” because only “known 11 copies” of the printed “500” remain, Kiefer explained to Agerpres.ro during the 234th anniversary of the US Constitution.

The constitutional text, which begins with the famous formula, “We, the people of the United States, create the most appropriate trade union (…) mandate and establish this Constitution for the United States,” was evaluated by Sotheby’s. 15 to 20 million dollars and will be put up for auction at the end of November.

Sotheby’s has chosen to expose this set of American constitutional history at a time when the country is experiencing a tense and polarized political situation. It was organized by supporters of the former president ahead of a rally scheduled for Saturday in Washington Donald Trump In support of protesters arrested for participating in the January 6 congressional attack – casualties