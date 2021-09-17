WhatsApp Plus 17.20 | How to upgrade to version 17.40 | APK | Applications | Download Smartphone | nnda | nnni | Game-game

United States WhatsApp Plus ? Use these steps. Share It is one of the applications used to talk to someone who is far away from the world, through which even calls and video calls can be made at a time when social distance is preferred.

By Share We can talk to any contact by registering their cell phone number on the cell phone. You can send photos, missing videos and GIFs, animated stickers, Word or PDF documents.

Look at it Yes, you can find businesses near your home from WhatsApp

However, the app does not have many resources that many people want to keep on their cell phones, which means it can change the entire color of the app, as well as enable self-destruct and hide messages while you are online. “.

That’s why the vast majority of users are always trying to download a live competitor Share : WhatsApp Plus. You know, it’s only found on Android and can be installed via APK. If you already have version 17.20, here we will tell you how to upgrade to version 17.40.

How to update WhatsApp Plus from 17.20 to 17.40

The first thing you need to do is enter WhatsApp Plus.

Now open the application settings.

At that point you need to go to WhatsApp Plus Settings.

Learn how to update WhatsApp Plus and always get the latest version of APK. (Photo: MAG)

Scroll down there.

If you have WhatsApp Plus 17.20 version, the update bar will appear.

Once you click on update, you will download WhatsApp Plus 17.40.

Keep in mind that you will not lose your conversations when you install the new version.

Problems with you on WhatsApp? Do you want to report it? If you have any problem, you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can make the same request from your iPhone through the dedicated service for iOS.

Now, if you need to do a general query, you can fill out the form using this link.