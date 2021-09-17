Sycas Hospitality opens fourth company in London





Following the opening of The Lincoln Suites Apartheid on 31 August, hotel management company Sycamore Hospitality continues its growth in London, offering the addition of three other apartments already open in the British capital.

Located in the Holbourne District of Westminster on the outskirts of London and Camden County, the Lincoln Suites Apartment has excellent access: a five-minute walk from the metro stations. It has 28 luxury rooms and 26 studios with underfloor heating, flat screen smart TV, nespresso machines, high-end toilets. Pets are accepted here. The property is part of the Eastern and Oriental (E&O) group and offers contemporary style in a neoclassical building from the 1920s.

Earlier this year, Sykes Hospitality took over management of the 20-apartment Stow-Away Waterloo Hotel and opened in June 2021 at the 280-room Hyatt Place London City East White Chapel.

Sycas Hospitality is a European hotel management company founded in 2008 that manages traditional hotels and long-term hotel accommodations. It has recorded strong growth across Europe with one hotel opening per month from the second half of 2020: Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Paris Charles de Gaulle Hotel Combo in October 2020), April 2021 at Marriott Brussels Airport Residence.

The company plans to double the portfolio of multi-brand hotels in the UK and Europe within two years. Sycos Hospitality has succeeded in positioning itself as a benchmark hotel operator with major international brands. In particular, he has helped IHG, Hyatt and Marriott build their dual brand hotel concept in Europe and has welcomed Accor and Radisson Hotel Group companies to its portfolio for two years.