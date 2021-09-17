Samsung Dash: Good history of the popular Galaxy series

Samsung has renewed its trademarks for several product names, including the Galaxy S and Galaxy Z series. The brands were updated in August, for next year’s Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung This year the Galaxy Note 21 left the series and switched to newer models from the Galaxy Z series. Now it has turned out that Samsung has not updated its Galaxy Note brand – this is destroying the chances of getting Samsung Galaxy Note 22.

Samsung: Lots of points for the end of the Galaxy Note series

The Samsung Galaxy Note series will probably not continue. Chip

The Galaxy Z series will continue to be strongly promoted by Samsung. In the first week in South Korea alone, the company received over 900,000 pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. So the Galaxy Z series seems to have changed the Galaxy Note series, at least from Samsung’s point of view.

The fact that the Galaxy Note series is not mentioned in these new trademarks shows that Samsung is not planning a new model in this series. Bad news for all fans of the series.

Apparently, the Galaxy Note series is not currently included in Samsung’s plans for 2022. Probably not later. So it can be assumed that there is no successor to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

Contribution Absolutely! Samsung has not updated the Galaxy Note trademarks Originally appeared on schmidtisblog.de and provided further information by CHIP editors.