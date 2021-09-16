Video: SpaceX begins its first voyage into space with an entire civilian crew

Four members of the Inspiration 4 mission are scheduled to orbit the Earth at an altitude of 575 kilometers in about three days.

The space company SpaceX is making history by launching into space the first mission with all the public. The journey in the Crew Dragon differs in many ways from the recent exploits of other private companies.

Placing in the orbit of the four members of the mission Inspiration4 Started successfully The Falcon 9 booster rocket was launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida shortly after 8:00 pm on September 15 (local time).

Minutes after takeoff, the astronauts were in orbit after the capsule detached from the rocket. SpaceX also announced the first phase of the Falcon 9 Landed Autonomous platform of the space port located at sea.

The spacecraft is scheduled to reach an altitude of 575 km and its crew will have to stay In the absence of complete weight for about three days. So, this publication stands with respect Recent space flights Created by Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin, it lasted a few minutes and did not exceed 100 kilometers in height.

After about 22 rounds of our planet, the Crew Dragon will return to Earth. During that time, travelers will be able to perform various experiments on human performance in space, as well as enjoy the privileged view through the glass dome.

Another unique feature of the Inspiration 4 is the lack of professional astronauts. All processes will be done automatically And controlled by SpaceX technicians from the command center on Earth. “This milestone marks a new era for exploration and manned space travel,” said Elon Muskin.

Members

Jared Isaacman, Founder and CEO of Shift 4 Payments – a US payment processing company -, Will be led In the nickname of ‘leadership’, of space adventure. Accompanying him is Hailey Arsenox, nicknamed ‘Esperanza’, a medical assistant at St. Jude Children’s Hospital (Memphis, Tennessee) who plays a medical officer.

The two members are Christopher Chembroski, an employee of Genericity, the space agency Lockheed Martin, and a former U.S. Air Force veteran. It has been mentioned that the man will, among other tasks, assist in managing payload and scientific experiments, while handling communications for task control.

Coming around the team is Cian Proctor, ‘Prosperity’, a trained entrepreneur, educator and pilot who won his seat after he won an online business competition. She will operate the ship and provide the necessary support to the employer during the voyage.

‘Leadership’, ‘hope’, ‘generosity’ and ‘prosperity’ Pillars of work, Which raises awareness and seeks to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Netflix, on the other hand, has launched a series of documentaries on space travel called ‘Countdown’. The fifth and final episode, which will be screened at the end of the month, will also include pictures recorded by travelers during their trip.