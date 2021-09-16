Not wanting to back down, Vino G Bastian is stuck in a foldable course with the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Bola.com, Jakarta Vino G Bastian or commonly known as Vino is a well known actor in the country. He has starred in many valuable films, Workbore DKI Reborn to Viro Suppleng. At least, dozens of films have starred in his career. Not only that, but from his roles in many Indonesian films, Vino often receives prestigious awards.
Apparently, Marsha Timothy’s husband is known as a lover Gadget In fact, he often follows current technological trends. So, when consumers start Smartphone foldable From Samsung, Vino seems to be coming Consumer publication Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. Vino buys Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G in cream color in Kota Casablanca, Jakarta.
“I started to show interest in getting Skills Fold this because my son, a BDS fan, told me that he uses the BDS Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the video clip. I’m looking Review I became more and more interested in reading articles about the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on YouTube, but unfortunately I missed it Booking. So, when you know there is a promo Consumer publication In Kota Casablanca, I left immediately. Some of my own friends have used it and I’m still interested in buying it and trying it out directly, ”Vino said.
According to Vino, there are features that can provide an interesting experience. Here is the explanation.
Flexible and convenient to use
According to Vino, Shape factor No Compact The Galaxy Z Flip 3 guarantees Vino that it will be very comfortable when stored in the pocket. If Skills In general, the annoying Galaxy Z Flip 3 6.7-inch main screen can still be easily stored in one pocket when stored in a server pocket.
“It doesn’t seem to exist yet” Skills Can compete with design Compact Fold from this Galaxy Z Flip 3. I can enter easily Skills It doesn’t stick to any part of a trouser pocket or jacket pocket so I can stay close to it Skills I am though Shooting Or while cycling.
In addition to that form Compact, Cover display The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is very new in my opinion. I tried Selfie Hands Free, Wow this is an unheard of experience Skills I used to. To wefie With my kids and wife, I can watch instantly without having to open the device Preview Photo Cover screen You can choose to use a regular camera or camera Wide angle, ”Ujar Vino.
Fashionable accessories
Uniquely, Vino is very keen on various accessories for the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Vino who wants to experiment Outfit Used parts can further support its appearance Stylish From Skills .
“And I really like the accessories. My favorite case Navy blue Orange strap with logo accent Flip, And a long hook, which adds style to Carrie Skills Fold this, “said Vino.
Feature The smart switch is carefree Switch to Galaxy Z Flip 3 with easy data transfer. Also, in the case of moving data Skills Old time is a barrier for users to the new smartphone Skills New
But not for new users like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Vino and other consumers who have enjoyed the new Galaxy Z series. All data from Skills Can move as easily as inserting and activating, including WhatsApp message history of older, non-Android smartphones Smart switch.
“It’s a very seamless data transfer experience. From Whatsapp history too Skills Even my non-AndroidExchange For my new Galaxy Z Flip 3 daily driver. No data was lost due to the following trends Skills Fold, “said Vino.
Not just Vino, inside Event Some customers agreed to have a new experience in this era Foldable.
For example, Diane works as an agency director for an insurance company. He said the flexible shape factor of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is very useful to me as an agency director who has to work every day. Online appointment. So, features Flex mode So that was the main reason I bought the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Skills It can be easily placed anywhere Video call Without backing up the items.
“I think the color is very contemporary, especially the lavender variant matches well with my favorite color. I also have nothing to fear. Skills The Galaxy Z Flip 3 features IPX8 so if it is sprayed or spilled, it will be water resistant. “
Not just Diane, but customers who come to try out the new feel of the era Foldable The other is Akteriani, who works as an operations manager at a private company. He said that he always follows the growth of Samsung year after year and even used the Galaxy Note 20.
“The convenience of using Samsung smartphones for many years has made me interested in buying the Galaxy Z Flip3. My desire to buy was further strengthened after seeing Vino G. Bastian who bought the Galaxy Z Flip3. I like it. Skills This is due to the design Simple And has minimal but still high performance, so it will be more comforting to use it as a daily driver in the middle of my daily busy life.
Meanwhile, Jimmy Chandra, a dermatologist at Essenskin Dermatovenerology, said that when Samsung unveiled its new product, they were immediately interested and wanted to buy it.
“When I saw Samsung unveiling a new folding smartphone yesterday, I was finally interested in trying it out Booking, To try new things with patterns Skills This is very different. Also, the design and parts of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are really up to date Fashion Report It can create us Excellent Is different from others and is subject to conversation when meeting friends or patients. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is compact to carry and easy to store even in a shirt or pants pocket, said Dr. Jimmy Chandra.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G are here for trend setters
Responding to a wide range of public interests, Samsung Mobile’s product marketing manager, Samsung Electronics Indonesia, said that Samsung will continue to offer new experiences and attractive offers during exhibitions.
“We saw more interest from consumers Booking, This excitement can be seen in the exhibition we held today and we continue to offer new experiences and interesting offers at the Galaxy Z Fold 3 exhibitions | The next Z Flip 3 will be in stages in Pokhor, Bandung and Surabaya. Therefore, Skills Foldable Samsung’s latest could be closer to the wider community, but whether it’s the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 by 2021 will help more consumers not miss out on more interesting smartphone trends, “concluded Samsung Mobile’s Product Marketing Manager Theophil Furcon.
Enjoy the same technique as the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 Trend Setter Right now. Galaxy Z Fold 3 IDR 24,999,000 (12GB / 256GB) and IDR 26,999,000 (12GB / 512GB) with three color options, viz. Phantom Black, Phantom Green, And Phantom Friday. Available in Cream, Green, Lavender and Phantom Black, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is priced at Rp.14,999,000 (8GB / 128GB) and Rp.15,999,000 (8GB / 256GB).
During the consumer launch event starting September 15, 2021, consumers will be able to enjoy various benefits worth up to Rp.4,399,000, namely:
- ITR 1,699,000 worth up to 6 months Samsung Care + protection;
- Cashback from partner banks (BNI, Mandiri, BCA, CIMB Nayaka, Citibank, HSBC, May Bank, OCBC NISP) up to 24% up to Rp1,200,000 with 0% installment;
- Special accessories for BDS photocards from famous designers worth IDR 1,500,000 for purchase of Galaxy Z Flip 3.
For more information on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, please visit www.samsung.com/id/