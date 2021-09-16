Internet. Tic Tac Toe surpasses YouTube in average US viewing time

There are more and more short video sites to shake up the YouTube giant. Recent Instagram initiatives and Google’s YouTube shorts support this trend, but TickTalk just sets the tone. The Chinese app Bite Dance came on the road and recently overtaken the US companies Facebook and Snapshot, giving it the title of the most downloaded processor in the world. According to a recent report by app analytics firm App Annie, Dictoc currently performs better in the US in the US and UK based on the average monthly time spent per user.

Across the Atlantic, the Bydons app has devalued YouTube in terms of the amount of thought time available, with its users spending an average of more than 24 hours a day on Google’s video platform as opposed to 22 hours and 40 minutes. .. In the UK, where TicTac broke its competition in May 2020, the trend is even greater, with YouTube averaging less than 16 hours per month, compared to about 26 hours per month. While YouTube has a big lead in South Korea (over 39 hours and 15 hours), great progress can be made in South Korea as well.

This data is interesting, but keep in mind that it is only for Android users. I remember the margin. In fact, the iOS ecosystem is not calculated and the numbers do not take into account Douyin, the Chinese version of Dictok. But it confirms the rise of dictatorship in recent months in the absence of US threats and controversy. See also Mum finds experience mask cooked within McDonald’s nugget Globally, however, YouTube continues to lead the game and tops the rankings for time spent on Android’s “social and entertainment apps”. This platform, which surpasses the Facebook empire with Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram processors, is supported by 2 billion monthly users. With 700 million monthly users worldwide, DickTalk ranked fifth in the first half of 2021 and outperformed Facebook Ginger. Again, Chinese apps are not in this ranking in 2018 and are ranked 9th in 2019, so they are moving fast. The health crisis may have helped advance the short video highlight of this service (Ultra). But in the summer, DickTalk changed their strategy by hosting videos for up to 3 minutes. Also, the platform has been made up of the same players since 2013, with WhatsApp (1st in 2013 and 2014), Facebook (1st in 2015-2017) and YouTube dominating this ranking from 2018 onwards.

Snapshot is also in excellent shape In France, DickTalk is at the bottom of the platform, more than Instagram and Snapshot. In addition to the success of the Chinese site, the report will also return to Snapshot format. The little ghost that doubled sales in Q2 2021 and affected Dictok continues to grow internationally. Outside the US, Snapchat downloads have increased by 45% in the last 12 months. The app is growing especially in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East, with downloads increasing by 190% in India. The service is expanding to Pakistan, Brazil and Mexico.

Overcome difficulties and return to the forefront of the Snap team that has faced many rivals recently. See also Star Wars Andor: Diego Luna gives information about this series The latter did not hesitate to take key features of Snapshot without destroying the ambitions of the shadow company.

Internet. Tic Tac Toe surpasses YouTube in average US viewing time

Source link Internet. Tic Tac Toe surpasses YouTube in average US viewing time