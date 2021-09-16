A private railroad will connect London with skiing areas in the French Alps

The Company des Alps, In agreement

Eurostar, Starts a private railroad to bring

London It operates in ski areas in the French Alps.

The line will serve as the two main stations in the Toronto Valley, Moitiers and Pork-Saint-Maurice, and will run on the weekends of the 2021-2022 ski season, with an outdoor train and a train.

The first line was closed following Covid 19

Special buses will be licensed by the company to connect the twelve resorts involved (La Plane, Val d’Isère, Flaine, Les Arcs, Tignes, Méribel, Serre Chevalier Vallée, Les Menuires, Samoëns, Sixt-Fer-Che-Cheval, Morillon). , Peisey-Vallandry) and stations were served.

The relevant seasonal line was first operated by Eurostar, to the outrage of tourism experts and local select officials, before the railway company announced it would close effectively in December 2020. Eurostar, which was in an economic crisis in the wake of the Covid 19 epidemic, justified its decision with economic and health arguments.

Exclusively on the Travelsky website

The company said in a statement on Friday that it will “finance” the rent of the “Des Sky 2021-2022” line. Its amount has not been released.

Named the “Travelsky Express”, it is accessible only to site customers Travelsky, A European tour operator specializing in Mount Stace, and a 100% subsidiary of Compagnie des Alpes. The business offer offers a pack for parts of the Compagnie des Alps including “Transportation, Accommodation and Sky Pass”.