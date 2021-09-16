Home Top News A private railroad will connect London with skiing areas in the French Alps

A private railroad will connect London with skiing areas in the French Alps

Sep 16, 2021 0 Comments
A private railroad will connect London with skiing areas in the French Alps

The Company des Alps, In agreement
Eurostar, Starts a private railroad to bring
London It operates in ski areas in the French Alps.

The line will serve as the two main stations in the Toronto Valley, Moitiers and Pork-Saint-Maurice, and will run on the weekends of the 2021-2022 ski season, with an outdoor train and a train.

The first line was closed following Covid 19

Special buses will be licensed by the company to connect the twelve resorts involved (La Plane, Val d’Isère, Flaine, Les Arcs, Tignes, Méribel, Serre Chevalier Vallée, Les Menuires, Samoëns, Sixt-Fer-Che-Cheval, Morillon). , Peisey-Vallandry) and stations were served.

The relevant seasonal line was first operated by Eurostar, to the outrage of tourism experts and local select officials, before the railway company announced it would close effectively in December 2020. Eurostar, which was in an economic crisis in the wake of the Covid 19 epidemic, justified its decision with economic and health arguments.

Exclusively on the Travelsky website

The company said in a statement on Friday that it will “finance” the rent of the “Des Sky 2021-2022” line. Its amount has not been released.

Named the “Travelsky Express”, it is accessible only to site customers Travelsky, A European tour operator specializing in Mount Stace, and a 100% subsidiary of Compagnie des Alpes. The business offer offers a pack for parts of the Compagnie des Alps including “Transportation, Accommodation and Sky Pass”.

See also  Richmond Council sets the calendar for the black historical month

You May Also Like

Canberra's prison term extended by one month due to Govt-19

Canberra’s prison term extended by one month due to Covid 19

L

Heathrow Airport tests screen drop-off luggage

Le lycée français Charles de Gaulle, à Londres.

How to apply for a scholarship

Faced with shortages, London is delaying some restrictions on European borders

Faced with shortages, London is delaying some restrictions on European borders

Migration tension between London and Paris

Migration tension between London and Paris

fille au ballon oeuvre Banksy

Bank in London, do not hesitate to rediscover his works

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *