Training to control a cargo spacecraft with a robot arm; For US astronauts, offered at NASA || Training for American astronauts to control a cargo spacecraft with a ‘robot’ arm

NASA’s Johnson Space Center in the United States is training US astronauts Hassa al – Mansouri and Sultan al – Niyadi to control the cargo spacecraft ‘robotic’ arms.

According to a statement issued by the Dubai Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center: –

Specialty Laboratory

Hasa al-Mansouri and Sultan al-Niyadi, the United States’ first astronauts, are undergoing special skills development training at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. Training is currently being provided to control the operations of the International Space Station. The International Space Station (ISS), which normally floats in space, is periodically sent supplies by spacecraft.

Virtual training

Recently, the spacecraft ‘Cygnus’ has been used for this. The Cygnus spacecraft, launched by rocket from Earth, automatically reaches the International Space Station unmanned. The astronauts stationed there must be properly trained to control the spacecraft and properly connect it to the International Space Station. Only those so trained will be qualified to operate controls at the International Space Station. Virtual training is being provided to properly integrate the Cygnus spacecraft from Earth into the International Space Station’s control room.

NASA space program

It is followed by robotic arm technology set in Canadian technology. In addition, they are being taught to operate controls in Russian. After completing the exercises and passing the exam for them, they will be involved in NASA space programs.

