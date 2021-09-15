The great bonus of giving a whirlwind to its employees who are vaccinated

In the United States, the vaccine was extended to two-thirds of employees on June 10. Joe Biden even signed an executive order requiring executives to be vaccinated, without the possibility of routine testing, for the pain of disciplinary action, when only 54.5% of Americans are fully vaccinated. But despite these measures, some companies want to move forward even faster, for example by providing financial incentives.

Thus, step CNN On September 13, Whirlpool offers a $ 1,000 (45 845) bonus to convince the most reluctant. The company is preparing for futures regulations, which require large companies to ensure that all of their employees are vaccinated or tested every week. Moreover, Biden management has already warned: companies can be fined up to $ 14,000 for non-compliance with the law.

All staff involved

In recent months Whirlpool has already urged its staff to get vaccinated, but not so much. Anyway, this is a great gesture for the company that is giving this bonus not only to the employees who are going to be vaccinated but also to those who have already been vaccinated. A spokesman for the group declined to say how much it would generate. He added: “Throughout the epidemic, they have worked tirelessly to serve our customers, and they rely heavily on cleaning, cooking or storing our products at home. We always work hard to fill orders.” Forward, quoted by American Channel.

Already in early August, a similar initiative was taken by Vanguard, a US investment finance company. As Capital notes, it provided $ 1,000 to employees who were vaccinated before October. Vanguard employs more than 16,500 people. Last May, a U.S. government already took the lead: West Virginia distributed $ 100 savings vouchers to residents between the ages of 16 and 35 who plan to be vaccinated against Covid 19.