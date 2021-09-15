The Attorney’s Office and the Public Works Department handle prison rehabilitation

Public Works Minister Telekne Ascension and Republican Attorney General Miriam German Brito agreed yesterday to encourage efforts to improve the country’s prison units.

During a work meeting at the Public Service Headquarters, Ascension said they decided to promote administrative activities and activities to work on the physics areas in the prison system units. He assured that the Public Works Department and the Attorney General’s Office would have a permanent working relationship that would benefit the prison system.

Ascension thanked German Brito for trusting the company for the process.

Attorney German Brito pointed out after the meeting that the meeting was part of a series of meetings in order to promote the prison rehabilitation process by the Ministry of Public Administration’s Public Institutions. All prison buildings were converted to public works.

Through these meetings they will analyze the design and other aspects of the construction and repair of prisons, German Brito explained. “This is the first meeting in a series of meetings because prison buildings have been transferred to transfer criteria and designs, because it is something that will not appear in a day,” he said.

Ascension was accompanied by the head of the Ministry of Public Works, Rafael Espinal, while Dr. Britto was a member of the High Council of the Ministry of Public Works and the coordinator of the Ministry of Prisons. Felix Dena Sosa, technical director of the Attorney General; Wilma Perez, Managing Director; Friend Patilla, Legal Director and Architect Wendy Frias.

It has been repeatedly reported that prison buildings in the country do not have adequate conditions to guarantee the safety of occupants.

The last large prison complex to be built in the country was the new La Victoria Prison at the end of the government of Danilo Medina, but it was not yet operational.