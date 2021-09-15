Seattle All-Star Games 2023

According to Jeff Bason, the 2023 All-Star Games will take place on the Seattle side. Nothing has been confirmed yet and those involved do not want to speak.

It will therefore return to Seattle for the first time since 2001.

So it will follow the Dodger Stadium in LA in 2022. Note also that in 2026, it will be in Philly for the 250th anniversary.

As the journalist points out, this could be (precisely) the first major event in Seattle since 2001 when the Mariners did not make the playoffs.

Can it change by then? Yes, the club has a very interesting playoff match this year.

He should start earning more to get his place in the sun, but he is in the race.

Screenshot: MLB

Frankly, I can’t help but see that there is a big 2023 season for the Mariners to do an all-star game at Abraham Toro’s house. It would be awesome, but I put the cart in front of the horse.

Even if Seattle is not the “sexiest” place on the MLB, it will be a great event.

