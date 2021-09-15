NFL: The first week of surprises and disappointments

NFL football fans received the value of their money in the first week of action.

In the last edition of the podcast “To Champ Cause”, presenter Denise Casavand surprised and disappointed him in the first games of the 2021 campaign.

Casavand said he was most impressed by the performances of the Philadelphia Eagles (32-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (23-16 win over the buffalo bills).

However, he was disappointed by the poor performance of the Green Bay Packers and their quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Wisconsin list received a stringent 38-3 revisions against the New Orleans Saints.

“Aaron Rodgers got 15 passes in 28 attempts for just 133 yards and died for two interceptions,” Cassavand said. It felt like the season for “A-Rod” hadn’t started. It didn’t seem to provoke him more than that. I had no idea the Packers would be so happy if it was in Rodgers ’season.

Still in the NFL, Cassavant talked about the second week of the game between buffalo bills and the Miami Dolphins.

The presenter used his podcast to discuss the potential MVP on the main baseball and the surprising start of the season in the University of Quebec football round.