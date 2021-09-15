Faced with shortages, London is delaying some restrictions on European borders

The British government on Tuesday announced that it would postpone the introduction of full tariff restrictions on imports from the European Union. Brexit. A “practical” approach when the United Kingdom already exists Faced with delivery issuesThe increase in epidemics and maritime transport costs is particularly relevant in the agri-food sector. This is already the second time London has delayed these tests. In March, the British government decided to give the companies another six months to prepare.
“We want businesses to focus on post-epidemic recovery rather than dealing with new demands at the border, which is why we have established a new practical timetable for the introduction of full border controls.” Brexit Minister David Frost said.
Some restrictions on health and phytosanitary products, which were due to be introduced on October 1 and January 1, 2022 this year, will not take effect until July 2022.