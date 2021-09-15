Home Top News Canberra’s prison term extended by one month due to Covid 19

Canberra’s prison term extended by one month due to Covid 19

Canberra's prison term extended by one month due to Govt-19

Since the outbreak, more than 75,000 cases of Covid 19 and more than 1,100 deaths have been reported in Australia.

The Canberra, announced on Tuesday, September 14, will only last until mid-October.He is the head of government of the Australian Capital Territory, Andrew Barr. About 400,000 city dwellers have been forced to stay home for a month since the first case of Covid 19 was discovered. For now, the epidemic focus associated with the delta variant is low, with 252 active cases and 276 cured to date. This result “Safe way to go. It will make Christmas, the summer holidays and 2022 possible without risk.”, Justified Andrew Barr at a press conference.

53% of people over the age of 16 in the region have received two doses of the vaccine, the highest rate in the country, hitting three months after the outbreak in several regions. The vaccination campaign has accelerated in recent months, especially among the millions of people in southeastern Australia, such as Sydney and Melbourne, the two most populous cities. State and federal leaders last week agreed to remove restrictions and reopen borders on a national road map.

