Home Top News Bank in London, do not hesitate to rediscover his works

Bank in London, do not hesitate to rediscover his works

Sep 15, 2021 0 Comments
fille au ballon oeuvre Banksy
By Judith Zen Senex | Posted on 09/14/2021 at 7:16 PM | Updated on 09/14/2021 at 19:46

Little balloon girl, kissing cops, love in the airAt the Art of Banksy Exhibition at 50 Earlham Street in London, the artist is a well-known but faceless artist. The exhibition says it does not collaborate with the English street artist, but how can you be sure when it comes to Pansy, he can be the person who greets you at the entrance. All works submitted are on loan for this event, from private collections.

The gallery aims to reclaim his career: from his early days as a simple graffiti artist on the streets of Bristol, to being globally recognized as an anti-consumer and anti-capitalist artist, he has been politically involved.

Located in the dark underground, this exhibition invites us to slalom in the universe of Pansy. The little mice painted on the walls are guides to this journey of the artist’s life and inspire us to discover many of his collaborations that are little known to the public. Among them were posters for the Greenpeace Society, but his work for the music label Wall of Sound, for which he produced several album covers.

Tower Palestinian Bank Poster

The exhibition reveals the taste of street artist provocation, absurdity and slander. It has uncovered many large-scale projects undertaken by Banksy to make fun of the art world and its overview. We were amazed to rediscover the time when he secretly created a theme park on a fake wooden board decorated with a prehistoric figure pushing a cart into the Tate Museum or an unused swimming pool.

See also  United States: Democrats sabotage the implementation of the Right to Vote Act

Bank wooden wooden wardrobe shopping cart supermarket

For Banksy, power is only a scam full of evils and art, and the wider game allows it to be ridiculed and condemned. The environment of the gallery is full of mystery, challenge and rebellion. We advise you to find this incredible exhibition, because who knows, it will not be tomorrow …

You May Also Like

Faced with shortages, London is delaying some restrictions on European borders

Faced with shortages, London is delaying some restrictions on European borders

Migration tension between London and Paris

Migration tension between London and Paris

Australia on the path to authoritarian society [Opinion]

Australia on the path to authoritarian society [Opinion]

Faced with shortages, London is delaying some restrictions on European borders

Faced with shortages, London is delaying some restrictions on European borders

United States / Brazil - Brazilian Church Unites in Haiti Through Unity: A Gesture of Love for the Haitian People

United States / Brazil – Brazilian Church Unites in Haiti Through Unity: A Gesture of Love for the Haitian People

Australia. The control of the capital Canberra was extended for a month

Australia. The control of the capital Canberra was extended for a month

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *