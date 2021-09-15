American Pickers Mike Wolf shows up inside his Nashville antique shop after fans tear up former co-host Frank Fritz’s ‘sticky’ shop

American Pickers star Mike Wolf visited the interior of his Nashville store, Antique Archeology for fans after hitting his former cohost shop.

Fans have previously described Frank Fritz’s Illinois antique store as “cheap and cheesy,” but Mike’s store as a “fan’s dream.”

Instagram / ash nashbigbackyard

Instagram / @ antiquearchéologie

Frank, 57, was fired American Collectors Months ago and had a two-year fight with his former co-star and longtime friend Mike.

With a few shots on Instagram, Mike has now shown the store that visitors seem to like the most.

The co-host of the History Channel released a preview of some of the products he owns, lined up against tables and walls.

The store has a soil feel with wooden roofs, beams and furniture.

He headlined the message: “Quick! Call the first choice that catches your eye.” ⁇

One of the main items that caught the attention of followers was a giant sign that read “Stalker’s Walk-over Shoes”.

Fans pointed to a few more things, including the “Picker” license plate, the Ralph Stanley sign, the Tidal Globe, the Wayne County Fair sign, the House of Rust image and more.

An interested follower asked if they could save a particular item for them because they liked it so much.

“I want to buy this Gas Globe when I get back in two weeks !! User said.

Fortunately for the buyer, the ancient archaeologist replied, “We can help you! ⁇

While Mike Tennessee holds ancient archeology in Nashville, Frank conducts the Frank Frides Finds in Savannah, Illinois.

Frank’s reviews from customers have been mostly negative because last month a Google review said: “Avoid this place. This is a small antique shop, you have to enter through a restaurant.

Another customer wrote on Google a few months ago: “Frank. As an antique dealer, you should be embarrassed. Like ancient archeology. Or tell people it’s closed. Embarrassment. “

An April Yelp review said, “I stopped watching the show too much … the old part seems to be crumbling.”

However, other customers were happy, one of them wrote in Google reviews: “Great place to find what you are looking for! Useful and pleasant people! “

Said a quiz last year: “What do you expect from an antique shop. I really wanted a place where his stuff and prices weren’t crazy …”

The Sun previously reported Frank’s business license, FFF Holdings, LLC, was dissolved In December 2017.

The company was formed in July 2010, according to the Illinois Secretary of State.

The company was dissolved due to non-filing of the annual report for 2017.

Although Frank does not currently have an active business license, his shop is still operational.

Frank last appeared on the American Pickers on the March 2020 episode Recovering from spinal surgery, This left 185 stitches and two stalks in his spine.

Mike revealed it in July Frank was removed from the series In the middle of their series of fights.

Frank said he was now before The Sun. Hope to have his own spinoff show.

Cineflix International Media Limited

Instagram / @ antiquearchéologie

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for the US Sun team?