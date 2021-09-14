Home World “The mysterious Havana syndrome has not been proven,” Cuban scientists say

“The mysterious Havana syndrome has not been proven,” Cuban scientists say

Sep 14, 2021 0 Comments
"The mysterious Havana syndrome has not been proven," Cuban scientists say

The Havana Syndrome, a mysterious disease that has affected US diplomats in Cuba and elsewhere, has not been scientifically proven, a group of Cuban researchers has said.

“We conclude that the history of the mysterious syndrome is scientifically unacceptable in any of its components and that it did not survive. But only because of a one-sided application of science, ”say 16 researchers at the Cuban Academy of Sciences. (ACC) in an official statement posted on the Cubadpat website.

Experts insist on it Some scientific articles have accepted the attacks on American diplomats in Havana as “a theory” and theories are based on this idea. “However, four years after the first patient information was released, there was” no evidence of seizures, “they said.

Neither the Cuban police, nor the FBI, nor the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have found evidence of the attacks. Despite the full investigation against the diplomats in Havana, they insist.

U.S. diplomats serving in Cuba have been reporting various symptoms since 2016. More than 20 employees of the US Diplomatic Mission, their family members and Canadian diplomats fell victim to this “syndrome” from late 2016 to May 2018..

That year, a dozen U.S. diplomats in China showed similar symptoms. Cases have also been reported in Germany, Australia, Russia, Taiwan and Washington.

Diplomats reported dizziness, coordination and balance problems, involuntary eye movements, but also symptoms such as anxiety, irritability and “mental fog”.. Medical tests conducted on them revealed the presence of brain damage.

See also  French police are searching for foreigners who tricked them into painting and robbing them of their jewelery

The Cuban government, which has been investigating the case, has repeatedly denied Washington’s allegations. The speculations followed each other. A report from the American Academy of Sciences attributed these symptoms In guided radio wave energy.

But ACC scientists insist that no known energy causes selective brain damage (with laser beam accuracy) In the circumstances described in the alleged events in Havana. “The ACC is ready to reconsider its findings if new evidence comes out,” the Cuban researchers concluded.

With information from AFP /-from

Follow LiFO.gr in Google News and get to know all the news first

See all the latest news from Greece and the world at LiFO.gr

You May Also Like

Gaddafi back in Libya? - The world

Gaddafi back in Libya? – The world

Behind the Taliban's "strange" attitude towards Israel

Behind the Taliban’s “strange” attitude towards Israel

The plane landed in Siberia, killing four of the 16 passengers - World - News

The plane landed in Siberia, killing four of the 16 passengers – World – News

Fearing the Taliban, Afghan military pilots flee Uzbekistan to fly to UAE

Fearing the Taliban, Afghan military pilots flee Uzbekistan to fly to UAE

Latvia opens embassy in Australia - nra.lv

Latvia opens embassy in Australia – nra.lv

24 heures

Taiwan – Severe disturbance associated with Hurricane Mortar

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *