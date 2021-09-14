Home Economy Massive recruitment and pay rise in Amazon Canada

Massive recruitment and pay rise in Amazon Canada

Sep 14, 2021 0 Comments
Massive recruitment and pay rise in Amazon Canada

Amazon Canada hopes to hire 15,000 new employees from beach to beach in the coming months.

To achieve this, the global e-commerce company has decided to increase the salaries of its employees.

Thus, the minimum hourly rates for front-line employees will reach $ 17 and $ 21.65, in addition to the social benefits from the day of hiring, the company is proud to launch its broader recruitment campaign. Shortages in many provinces, especially in Quebec.

At the same time, the company said that people already working for Amazon in Canada will now receive a pay rise of $ 1.60 to $ 2.20 per hour, regardless of their seniority. An employee is also given a $ 100 vaccination bonus.

“Amazon Canada employs more than 25,000 Canadians and we are proud to create 15,000 good jobs that pay extra for the best employees of our shipping networks when the need arises in Canada,” commented Sumeka Kumar. Director.

Amazon announced last week that it would implement a $ 1.2 billion training program by 2025 aimed at paying tuition fees for U.S. employees looking for new diplomas.

Last spring, the company announced it was looking for 75,000 new employees in the US and Canada and was raising its minimum wage to $ 17 an hour south of the border.

See also  Latest face mask shopping rules at Asda, Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Iceland, Morrisons and Sainsbury's

You May Also Like

Les mammouths laineux, espèce éteinte il y a 4000 ans.

The American company is in the process of recreating wool mummies

IBM Startups wants to automate call centers

IBM Startups wants to automate call centers

To the starting country, "Going to the next level depends on the attractiveness of the talent"

To the starting country, “Going to the next level depends on the attractiveness of the talent”

McDonald’s: un restau refuse l’accès aux toilettes à une fillette !

McDonald’s: A restaurant denies a woman access to the toilet!

Photo DR

Jeff Bezos is funding a company that wants to extend human life

The wind farm of a French company is in danger of a very rare Brazilian click – news

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *