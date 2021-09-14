Massive recruitment and pay rise in Amazon Canada

Amazon Canada hopes to hire 15,000 new employees from beach to beach in the coming months.

To achieve this, the global e-commerce company has decided to increase the salaries of its employees.

Thus, the minimum hourly rates for front-line employees will reach $ 17 and $ 21.65, in addition to the social benefits from the day of hiring, the company is proud to launch its broader recruitment campaign. Shortages in many provinces, especially in Quebec.

At the same time, the company said that people already working for Amazon in Canada will now receive a pay rise of $ 1.60 to $ 2.20 per hour, regardless of their seniority. An employee is also given a $ 100 vaccination bonus.

“Amazon Canada employs more than 25,000 Canadians and we are proud to create 15,000 good jobs that pay extra for the best employees of our shipping networks when the need arises in Canada,” commented Sumeka Kumar. Director.

Amazon announced last week that it would implement a $ 1.2 billion training program by 2025 aimed at paying tuition fees for U.S. employees looking for new diplomas.

Last spring, the company announced it was looking for 75,000 new employees in the US and Canada and was raising its minimum wage to $ 17 an hour south of the border.