Marvel superhero ‘Shang-C’ is the North American box office king

Los Angeles Airport (AFP)

The Disney movie “Shang-C and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, starring Marvel as the first Asian superhero, topped the North American box office for the second week in a row, grossing $ 34.7 million. For the final figures released on Monday by the specialty company Exhibitor Relations.

The film, which stars a former assassin who escaped from the father of Sino-Canadian Simu Liu (Hong Kong superstar Tony Leung), has already grossed $ 144.5 million in US and Canadian theaters.

Action comedy “Free Guy” grossed $ 5.6 million and climbed to second place. Ryan Reynolds plays a simple extra in a video game where he seeks to take control of his destiny and disrupts well-counted mechanics by the creators.

Third place went to the newcomer, the horror film “Malignant” which raised $ 5.4 million in three days. According to researcher David Cross, who heads Franchise Entertainment’s research, this is “a weak start to a genre that has been better treated during epidemics.”

Another horror film, “Candyman”, a worldwide remake of the popular 1992 film, peaked at number four (almost $ 4.8 million this weekend, and $ 48 million since its release).

The top 5 finishes are Disney’s adventure film “Jungle Cruise”, which grossed $ 2.3 million and nearly $ 110 million since its release seven weeks ago.

The rest of the top 10 are here:

6 – “Pav Patrol: The Movie” ($ 2.3 million)

7 – “Don’t Breathe 2” ($ 1.2 million)

8 – “Card Counter” ($ 1.0 million)

9 – “Show the Father” ($ 700,000)

10 – “Honor” ($ 510,000)

21 2021 AFP