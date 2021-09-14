Home Sports Lockers put an old big name to the test!

Lockers put an old big name to the test!

Sep 14, 2021 0 Comments
lebron james et anthony davis Game 2 contre Miami Heat NBA

Like other competitors, the Lakers will sign some more players at training camp. Since an old big name will be tested this week, the front office is taking action: specifically targeting a department.

Considered a favorite for the title, the Lakers hope to win from the Western Conference. We have to beat a team like nets or bucks, so we guarantee the task is risky. Also, we are still waiting to see how Russell Westbrook Adapt to its new environment.

While waiting to find out more, Angelinos surprised the world by sending a Mark check to Grizzlies a few days ago. He had, before, been cut off in the waking state Find a new club, At home. An important choice for Pivot, obviously not wanting to be anymore.

On Monday we learned more about Spinard Especially angry after a particular event. This is understandable, especially since the experience turned out to be a failure in the City of Angels. But despite the replacement of Diandre Jordan, the Crimson and Gold have not yet been made.

According to Joan Buha, a journalist close to the Lakers, the group plans to give Kenneth Farid a try. A former big name in the league, he averaged 13.7 points and 8.6 rebounds in the past. An interior that hasn’t hit the NBA floors since the 2018/19 campaign, with 25 games for rockets, 12.9 points and 8.2 rebounds. It was almost amazing that he found himself without a team for so long.

Kenneth Fried will train with the Lockers this week.

One more player has been tested in the league, and the Lakers want to multiply options. We are looking for that rare gem in Angels, a player who can help Kenneth Fried. After all, you have to prove yourself at training camp.

See also  Goals and Highlights: Tigress 1-3 Cruise Azul in Liga MX 2020 | 11/26/2020

You May Also Like

Did the heirs of Montana, Favre, Manning, Elway, Marino win in the NFL?

Did the heirs of Montana, Favre, Manning, Elway, Marino win in the NFL?

NBA LeBron out dès le premier tour ?

LeBron James dropped out of the top 5 in a valuable ranking!

The first Sunday in the NFL was exciting

The first Sunday in the NFL was exciting

The Yankees are the masters of their destiny

The Yankees are the masters of their destiny

NRL - Jordan Mylata signs biggest NFL deal - Rugby League

NRL – Jordan Mylata signs biggest NFL deal – Rugby League

Brief MLP: The Mets are preparing to make the vaccine mandatory The end of the promising season

Brief MLP: The Mets are preparing to make the vaccine mandatory The end of the promising season

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *